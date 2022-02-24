A $5 billion plan to modernize and improve Oklahoma's turnpike system is one of those ideas that sounds impressive but — like the state's highways — gets bumpier the longer it is considered.
We agree with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz about the need to improve the state's toll roads. And there is a case to be made for expanding the turnpike system.
Turnpike expansion must be strategic: Priorities should include increased safety for toll roads with the highest use and bolstering economic development in rural parts of the state.
Widening Turner Turnpike to six lanes west of Bristow is an example of satisfying safety concerns. Constructing additional entrance and exit ramps along some of the state's rural turnpikes would foster economic development in more remote locations.
Building new toll roads around Oklahoma's major metropolitan areas satisfies neither. In fact, it is difficult to justify an increase in tolls to build new turnpikes in urban areas where thriving economies already attract businesses that generate revenue to support traditional transportation projects.
The cost of driving through a toll gate on an Oklahoma turnpike has increased during the past few years. Most of the revenue generated has been directed toward Oklahoma's urban areas at the expense of the state's rural residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.