By now, you know six lives were taken early Tuesday morning.
Five children and one adult:
Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1.
Jaidus Pridgeon, 3.
Harmony Anderson, 5.
Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6.
Que'dynce Anderson, 9.
Javarion Lee, 24.
Brittany Anderson — the seventh victim of a shooter's spree and the mother of the five children — is in a Tulsa hospital.
A suspect is in custody.
This much we know. Much remains unknown and, for that matter, incomprehensible.
There are no words adequate enough to express the pain felt by family, friends, those who knew the victims, and our community.
It may take some time before we know the motive behind this tragedy. Even then, it will be nearly impossible to understand that motive.
Life is precious.
It seems particularly so when the victims are so young. Javarion had his entire adult life in front of him. The five children barely began their lives.
It is heartbreaking to imagine how many celebrations will be missed — birthdays, graduations, weddings, births.
It is suffocating to contemplate the missed potential.
Muskogee is a good community. It is a good place to live.
This tragedy will be remembered forever. It does not have to define our city.
We must find a way to dedicate ourselves to a path of healing.
Mr. Rogers was famous for saying "look to the helpers" during scary times.
We must find a way to become a city of helpers.
There is another saying, "adversity builds character."
We will argue that adversity defines character.
It is times like these — when it is difficult to make sense out of the world — that we should show our community's true character.
We must work harder to embrace our commonality and not our differences.
There is a hole in our community.
We must try every day to fill that hole with hope and love.
