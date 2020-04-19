Today marks the 25th anniversary of the deadliest act of domestic terrorism and a day when the loss of 168 lives steeled our resolve as a state — and a nation — to unite against the hate and division that motivated the Oklahoma City bombing plot.
Survivors and family members of those who were killed by the blast or the weight of the crumbling federal building normally would gather to commemorate this day at the national memorial where the Alfred P. Murrah Building once stood. They would listen to the names of their loved ones and friends as they were read, hear new stories and share memories.
This year will be different — just as memorable, or maybe more so — because a novel coronavirus that has proven even more deadly requires us to honor the fallen from our homes. While we may be separated physically, we remain united in our resolve to come together as Oklahomans in times of need, when our neighbors need help.
While April 19, 1995, was an extraordinarily dark day in our history, we demonstrated to the world our resolve and resilience as Oklahomans — our ability to unite for a common purpose and overcome adversity. It was an example of character repeated throughout our state's history but has become known during the 25 years since the bombing as the Oklahoma Standard.
That standard is a quality we have witnessed daily during the past few weeks while navigating a world like we've never known. To truly honor those most impacted by the hate-filled and violent event that unfolded 25 years ago, we should resolve ourselves to resist those who would rather divide us than unite us.
