A planned update for Muskogee's trails system that includes the design of a transportation infrastructure that integrates pedestrian, bicycle and public transit routes is an improvement that has been a long time coming.
It is a major step toward a better Muskogee and one we support.
The master plan was developed in 2004, when Muskogee had about two miles of paved trails and only a quarter-mile of bikeways incorporated as part of a city street. Since then, trails outside city parks extend nearly nine and a half miles, and there are about five miles of designated bicycle and shared-use lanes.
Much of this expansion can be attributed widespread community support, which coalesced since 2012 through the Action in Muskogee initiative. AIM's infrastructure subcommittee worked with the city officials to develop a complete streets policy, which was adopted in 2016 and subsequently earned national recognition.
Updating the master plan will afford stakeholders the chance "to identify new opportunities and priorities for trail development, enhancement and maintenance." Partnering with Muskogee County Transit Authority, which plans to install bicycle transport racks on its vehicles, should provide even more opportunities for commuters who could "walk or roll to and from a bus stop" on the way to work or back home.
A steering committee consisting of more than 30 community members assembled by the AIM subcommittee has helped assess public needs and guide the process. Input from the steering committee, along with professional guidance provided by city officials and contractor hired to complete the design work, should ensure a quality outcome.
We believe the complete street policy fits the vision for a better Muskogee — one that accommodates pedestrians, cyclists and motorists "of all ages and abilities" and ensures public safety. We applaud the efforts of all who are helping to breathe life into that policy.
