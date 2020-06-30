It's that time of year when fireworks can be heard all over, and we would hope people would use caution when handling fireworks.
Fireworks shows that two local churches usually host have been canceled because of COVID-19. That means many people will choose to purchase and shoot fireworks at their homes. They enjoy the flashy lights, the sounds as the fireworks burst, and the oohs and aahs when enjoying the beautiful colors across the sky.
But fireworks are not toys and can be very dangerous.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires, and 17,100 outside and other fires. These fires caused five deaths, 46 civilian injuries, and $105 million in direct property damage.
In 2018, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 9,100 people for fireworks related injuries; half of those injuries were to the extremities and 34% were to the eye or other parts of the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the estimated 2018 injuries, the association's report states.
If you're looking for something fun for smaller children, don't get sparklers. According to the National Safety Council, sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet. Consider using safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.
Just because COVID-19 has caused some celebrations to cancel, July 4 will go on. Just make sure you practice safety first.
