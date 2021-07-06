There can be little doubt about the connection between an upward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases and large summer gatherings that have become more frequent.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma increased from 110 on June 3 to 210 on July 5. A year ago the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases ticked up from 82 on June 3 to 426 on July 5.
Despite an exponential increase in the level of activity this year, there are number of new COVID-19 cases is about one-fourth of what was reported a year ago. Public health officials credit the availability of vaccines developed, tested and distributed during the past year for the ability to realize some semblance of a pre-pandemic state.
While those achievements are worth celebrating, there is plenty of room for improvement. The vaccination rate in Oklahoma declined from a seven-day average of more than 30,000 for much of February and March to fewer than 10,000 a day for most of the past six weeks.
Oklahoma, once a leader in the effort to vaccinate residents against a disease that has killed more than 6.3 million Americans, ranks among those at the bottom. Less than 40% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
Despite evidence that shows vaccines are the best way to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus — even rapidly spreading variants — public health officials expect only 66% of Oklahomans will choose to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19.
Keith Reed, Oklahoma’s deputy commissioner of health, said he believes "there is a lot of distrust out there" based on "messaging." That distrust, he said, "is exacerbated by political views."
Recent reporting by Center for Public Integrity exposed a network of influencers who have made millions of dollars cultivating doubt about vaccines. This cottage industry, based upon the dissemination of information discredited by most medical experts, predates the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been used by some to further polarize partisan divides.
We agree there are legitimate reasons to opt out when it comes to being vaccinated. Such decisions should be based on sound science — politics and profits should play no role in public and personal health choices.
