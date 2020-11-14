Oklahomans turned out in record numbers for this year's presidential election, overcoming a multitude of obstacles to take part in the ultimate act of self-governance: voting.
Despite a public health crisis and the drumbeat of conspiracists trying to sow doubt, create chaos or suppress turnout, more than 1.56 million Oklahoma voters cast a ballot for president. And election officials across the state accommodated those record numbers for the most part although it appears more precincts — or larger polling sites — may be necessary in some areas.
The record-high turnout exemplifies voters' enthusiasm and interest in the election and the importance they placed on the outcome of a hard-fought election. It also demonstrates their faith in America's democratic process, which continues to be tested.
It is surprising to see so many of America's democratically elected leaders undermine the process and the values for which this nation stands. Refusing to publicly acknowledge the outcome — considering the ballots have been counted, several courts dismissed legal challenges due to the absence of evidence, and the Department of Homeland Security proclaimed its success in protecting the election against cyber attacks — jeopardizes national security.
Authors of The 9/11 Commission Report determined the abbreviated transition preceding President George W. Bush's first term due to the contested election in Florida delayed the installation of his national security team. That may have limited the Bush administration's ability to detect threats leading up to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Among its recommendations to prevent future attacks, the 9/11 Commission urged future presidents to "improve the transition between administrations." It specifically recommended that an outgoing administration "provide the president-elect, as soon as possible after election day, with a classified, compartmented list that catalogues specific, operational threats to national security; major military or covert operations; and pending decisions on the possible use of force."
More often than not, voters express the hope their elected officials will find a way to work together and find solutions to problems that affect everybody. It is difficult to be optimistic about that happening when those who hold an elected office cannot agree on something nearly 80% of Americans know to be true.
We applaud voters who turned out in record numbers to participate in this year's election regardless of party preference. And those who staffed precincts, counted ballots and administered the elections deserve our congratulations.
Elected leaders must be more earnest — and honest — in their endeavors to earn any recognition.
