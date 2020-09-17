State election officials' stern warning about the perils of voter fraud was important and timely — and unfortunate.
It was unfortunate to the extent that voters had to be warned that voting twice during a single election constitutes a crime. That crime is prosecuted as a felony in Oklahoma, and any person convicted of voting twice illegally can be imprisoned for up to five years.
The warning was prompted by President Donald Trump's suggestion that voters who cast absentee ballots by mail should go to their precincts on Election Day to see if their votes had been tabulated. The president urged those voters to cast in-person ballots, which they would be unable to do if their absentee ballots had been received and counted.
Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said voters can track their absentee ballots without committing a felony, which an attempt to vote twice in the Nov. 3 election would be. Voters can track their absentee ballots — when an absentee ballot was sent to a voter, when it was received by the county election board, and whether it was counted — at the online Oklahoma Voter Portal.
Researchers who have examined this issue found scant evidence of widespread election fraud. Ziriax said fraud is rare in Oklahoma because of numerous safeguards put in place for absentee voting, and the same is true for states that rely on mail-in ballots as the primary method of voting.
Voting by mail increased significantly during the past two decades, according to the Vote at Home Institute, with more than 250 million ballots cast by mail since 2000 in all 50 states. The Brennan Center reports that "fraud rates remain infinitesimally small" despite this increase, and Trump's claims to the contrary "are wrong."
Ziriax told a reporter for an Oklahoma City television station "only a moron would try to vote twice." He went on to say those who try to cast fraudulent votes get caught "every time they try."
The state election board secretary's assessment is correct. His comments provide some insight about what our president thinks about voters.
