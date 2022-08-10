Muskogee needs teachers. Oklahoma needs teachers, and our legislators need to help solve the problem by finding a way to pay teachers more and help them get the education they need to lead our students on their road to success.
Leadership in Oklahoma City has not put the value on education where it belongs.
We should pay teachers like our future depends on it, because it does. We are shaping our future through our children.
Districts are struggling to find ways to fill open positions. Stillwater Superintendent Uwe Gordon said districts can't solve the teacher shortage on their own, and there's only so much that can be done with funds that fall short of what's needed to adequately teach, feed, care for and transport students.
Contact your state representatives and ask them to get onboard with making it easier to boost education by supporting educators any way they can, including raises.
Parents need to do their part, too. School is not a babysitting service. Parents need to support teachers. That's how their children will learn. Parents also need to spend time working with their children, making sure they understand what their children are being taught and reinforcing what they have learned. It not only helps the teacher, but it makes a world of difference to a child to know that their parent wants them to succeed.
We have to make it easier to become a teacher by having more schools teaching future educators, using more scholarships to help students become teachers. Legislators need to think outside of the box to come up with ways to accomplish the goal of hiring more teachers.
