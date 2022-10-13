A recent poll by WalletHub states Oklahoma voters came in 46th in the nation for registered voters who cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election.
The deadline to register to vote is Friday. If you haven’t registered, you’re going to be cutting it close, but it’s not too late.
Do you have an opinion about a candidate? Want them in? Want them out? Then sign up to vote!
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, in Muskogee County, 36,532 residents are registered. Of those, 15,222 are Republicans; 15,448 are Democrats; 5,613 are Independent; and 249 are registered as Libertarian.
Most recent number of people living in Muskogee County is 66,146, with approximately 30 percent of those residents under the age of 18, according to the U.S. Census.
Why would anyone not want to participate in voting? We all have a stake in who is elected and how they will act on our behalf.
Individuals can fill out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal. Applications filled out online must be printed, signed, and mailed or hand-delivered to the appropriate County Election Board to complete the process. Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.
Voters who have recently changed their name or moved should verify their registration through the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.
Voters who will turn 18 years old on or before Election Day can pre-register by submitting their Voter Registration Application to their County Election Board now. Those needing more information can contact their local County Election Board or go to the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Do your part. Register. Make a difference. Your vote counts.
