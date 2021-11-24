Thanksgiving is a time for reflection. Many people take turns at the dinner table to say what they are thankful for. What are some of the things for which we are thankful?
• Family. Yes, sometimes you can't stand them. No one can get under your skin more than a family member who knows you so well. They know just what buttons to push to send you into a tizzy. But then, there are times when you don't know how you would ever get by without them. They are there at the drop of a hat if something goes wrong. We are thankful for our families.
• Friends. It's good to have someone to share our feelings with. (Who else can you complain about your family to?) It's good to have someone to spend time with doing all kinds of fun things. Friends help push our boundaries by encouraging and sharing new experiences. They lift us up when we are feeling down. We are thankful for our friends.
• Each new day. Each new day is an opportunity — an opportunity to tell your family how much you love them; an opportunity to be a better daughter, son, mother, father, etc.; an opportunity to tell someone how much you respect them and the things they do that benefit others; an opportunity to do nice things for others, such as volunteering; an opportunity to tell people how we really feel about them. We are thankful for each new day.
In a time when many things are uncertain about our futures, we should be our best selves. Thank someone who holds a door for you. Hold an elevator for someone. Share a smile to lift someone up.
Give thanks every day and acknowledge those we love, respect and care for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.