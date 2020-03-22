Our world has turned upside down by the coronavirus, revealing the true colors of many people.
There are those who rushed to the grocery store in a panic, clearing the shelves of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bread, milk, eggs and other staples, leaving nothing for others. Parents are having a hard time finding diapers, baby wipes and formula. All of the stores in town have been hit hard by hoarding.
People are to the point they are getting what they can when they can. Some stores are reserving certain hours on certain days for senior citizens so that they don't have to fight people for what few groceries they can afford.
The manager at one grocery store said when they received a shipment of toilet paper, he was passing it out to waiting customers before he could even put it on the shelves.
But there are those who are finding ways to aid their fellow man. Nearly 100 people turned out for a blood drive at Arrowhead Mall. Green Country Behavioral Health has a program to help those who are elderly or ill to get them groceries and medicine. Food pantries are doing their level best to feed our neighbors. And, we have nothing but praise for Alianna Rowland, an employee at the local theater, who held a 12-year-old who was having a seizure until paramedics could arrive.
And bless those who work in local restaurants who are showing up for work to make sure others are fed. Truckers are on the road, making sure goods get to their destinations. And to the medical personnel who are doing more with less, we thank you.
It's going to be a while before things get back to normal. Stores will re-stock. Children will return to school. Social distancing will be a memory. But until then, can't we all practice a little compassion?
