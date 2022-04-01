THUMBS UP to the Ark of Faith Foundation Board Vice President William Troup for stepping in to help the Ark help others.
A fire on March 7 caused the Ark of Faith, 401 E. Broadway, to close. Although the organization has insurance, they are temporarily helping others from the front steps of the Ark.
Troup owns the building that housed the former Jim and Em’s Coffee, 618 E. Okmulgee Ave., which he will allow the Ark of Faith to use rent-free. It's in the same area as the Ark of Faith, which will make it easier for people who are on foot to get to.
In addition to feeding homeless and low-income residents, part of the plan is to resume having coffee houses, music classes and deaf signing classes. It might be a year until the Ark can partially move back into the Ark of Faith building.
Ark of Faith Founder and Executive Director Sally Weiesnbach said she values the many people who have offered to help since the fire.
We're excited to see that Troup has offered the use of his building to keep the Ark of Faith on track to help Muskogee residents who need them.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the good people of Fort Gibson for providing much-needed respite for everyone who has been stuck indoors.
Shoppers, visitors and vendors enjoyed the return of Fort Gibson's Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair.
Between months and months of COVID-19 and winter weather, people are really ready to get outside and enjoy the sunny weather as well as have the chance to interact with each other.
The turnout was greater than Kim Martin, executive director of Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce, expected.
Lots of families turned out, and with Mother's Day and Easter nearing, toys were being purchased for children and gifts were purchased for Mother's Day.
The event will be monthly, and we can't wait to see what goodies and treasures will be available at the next Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair.
