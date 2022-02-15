Muskogee voters who did not make it to the polls last week leave us scratching our heads, wondering why so few turned out. But we think that if municipal elections were moved to November, not only would it draw more voters, it could save money.
A story that ran Wednesday in the Phoenix said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman won re-election to a second term Tuesday with more than 85% support of the voters who turned out to vote in the municipal elections.
That sounds huge. But had everyone who was registered voted, some races may have turned out differently.
The citywide election attracted 17.46% of the city's nearly 20,700 registered voters.
Where were the other 82.54%? Maybe some feel their vote doesn't make a difference. Some aren't familiar with the candidates or the issues. Some just feel they have no time. Some simply don't care.
A November 2020 election story said a county commissioners' race attracted 62.2% of the district’s 11,164 registered voters.
The presidential election took center stage in that election, but it drew voters to the polls in much larger numbers. Combining elections to hold them in November for county and municipal elections could save counties money. And if that's what it takes to get more people to the polls, it is something that officials should consider.
By looking at the disappointing number of voters in Muskogee, it's clear that we all need to find a way to help and encourage voters to get to the polls — every time there is an election or bond proposition; every time they want to make a difference; every time you want your voice heard.
