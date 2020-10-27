A vendor who struggled to disperse unemployment benefits on debit cards should be more transparent when it comes to handling Oklahomans’ money.
Conduent is the company responsible for issuing debit cards loaded with funds to unemployed Oklahomans. The New Jersey-based company required the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to file a subpoena to find out why the company was limiting claimants’ access to state funds.
Shelley Zumwalt, director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said the company was unable to give her agency access to instant debit cards for mobile unemployment assistance clinics despite having more than a month’s notice.
“I don’t think it was a priority for them, and that’s why it didn’t get done,” she said.
But the state can’t just hire someone else, because it would disrupt other services Conduent provides for things like tax refunds and food stamps.
Paul Gates, general manager with Conduent Public Services, acknowledged the company struggled to keep up with increased demand as the outbreak began. This year, the company sent Oklahomans more than 10 million deposits totaling more than $3 billion. He said there was a 13-fold increase in cardholder accounts.
There also were issues in March, April and May getting debit cards to people, but issues with cards being delivered were resolved after May, he said.
State Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, said he heard from constituents receiving Conduent cards with no money on them.
We believe Conduent was not prepared for a crisis. But, as soon as they saw what was coming, they should have hired more people to handle the increase before it left Oklahomans wondering how they were going to pay their bills and survive.
Taking no action and holding onto the information has not helped anyone. They should be transparent when dealing with government agencies. And our government agencies should demand it.
