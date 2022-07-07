We are so grateful that the U.S. Senate Veterans Affairs Committee recommended not closing the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
This is a big win for veterans. Many were not keen on the idea of traveling to Tulsa for their care.
This also is a big win for the community. Hundreds of jobs have been saved. Many of the people who work at the medical center live in Muskogee and surrounding communities.
They, too, would have had to drive to Tulsa to work or find other jobs if the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center were to close.
The $500,000 state hospital opened on June 14, 1923, as Soldiers Memorial Hospital. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, 165 employees served 1,500 veterans within the first year.
The state initially leased the Muskogee hospital to the federal government to take care of World War I veterans in Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.
During a 90th anniversary celebration, former Medical Center Director James R. Floyd said the hospital opened as a gift to veterans.
He said that while other states were awarding bonuses to World War I veterans, Oklahoma chose to give “a more lasting gift of free health care.”
The federal government took ownership of the 25-bed facility on March 6,1925.
In 2006, it was renamed for U.S. Navy Officer Jack C. Montgomery, a Cherokee Nation veteran of World War II. Montgomery was awarded two Purple Hearts, two Silver Stars and the Medal of Honor for his actions.
Montgomery was a humble man, but he was dedicated to this country and to the hospital.
We should never let his memory be forgotten. And we are proud that the medical center will remain open here to serve veterans for many years to come.
