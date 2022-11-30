People who care for their elderly loved ones should be able to receive tax credits designed to ease their financial burdens, because we should be finding ways to help care for the elderly.
Financial support is among the greatest needs, according to a 2016 Department of Human Services caregiver survey. An income tax credit for caregivers had strong support among Oklahoma voters 50 years and older surveyed by AARP.
Some Oklahomans are forced to retire early or quit their jobs to care for a loved one at home rather than move them into a nursing home. Most elderly residents want to remain in their homes as long as they can. And, because Medicaid covers many patients’ entire nursing home bill, one person’s stay can often cost the state thousands of dollars. Medicaid can also cover at-home services, costing the state less.
But finding creative ways to pay for everything once caregivers don't have a paying job is nearly impossible.
Two Oklahoma legislators, state Rep. Tammy West, Oklahoma City, and Sen. Frank Simpson, Springer, in March introduced the Caring for Caregivers Act, which would reduce the tax burden for eligible purchases related to care. The bill targets those caring care for a family member over 62 who needs help with at least two everyday activities.
AARP Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Silver-haired Legislature, a group that works to represent aging Oklahomans at the state Capitol, helped legislators draft the language of the bill. The two groups plan to work with legislators to reintroduce the bill next legislative session.
We hope that legislators pass the bill and do everything they can to help caregivers take care of our elderly residents. We need to treat our elderly with respect, and one way to do that is by helping their caregivers. They have a big undertaking when caring for the elderly, and many do it out of love. They shouldn't have to sacrifice and do without to be able to perform such a noble task.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.