Staff at nursing homes — and all facilities that treat the elderly — should be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden administration regulations requiring nursing home staff vaccinations are expected to be enforced this month.
Facilities that do not comply risk losing Medicare and Medicaid funding.
The regulations come as the Delta variant of COVID is creating another surge in infections.
Our elders are at greater risk. Weakened immune systems, medical conditions and age increase the risk of serious illness or death resulting from COVID-19. Nursing home residents are among the most vulnerable.
More than 81 percent of Oklahoma nursing home residents are fully vaccinated, compared with 82 percent nationally, according to an Oklahoma Watch story.
However, only about half of staff at Oklahoma's 300 nursing homes have been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The regulations target nursing homes — a sound beginning. But not all facilities that care for the elderly are included in the regulation.
Nursing home owners are concerned they will lose staff should the mandate remain targeted solely at nursing homes. Owners fear staff will quit and go to work for facilities that aren't mandated to require vaccinations.
That loophole would defeat the purpose of any vaccine mandate. Government is attempting to safeguard our elders by requiring nursing home staff be vaccinated.
However, the quality of care at nursing homes will decline if there are fewer staffers per resident. Care also will decline if the homes keep staff but lose Medicare or Medicaid funding.
Our elderly are not treated solely in nursing homes. They receive care through hospitals, clinics, specialty and urgent care facilities. The rule should apply to all.
The only way we are going to get past COVID-19 is for everyone to get vaccinated. Yes, it's true that some people who have been vaccinated got COVID-19 anyway, but according to medical experts, their cases are not as severe as they could have been if they had not already had the vaccine.
We must protect our elders — by vaccinating them and those who care for them.
