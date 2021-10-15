THUMBS UP to Muskogee’s Bedouin Shrine for hosting events such as the Flying Fez Wine Festival to be able to do all of the work they do to help children.
Festival organizer Rory Robertson said he hopes the group can raise about $15,000 this year.
Proceeds benefit operation of the temple — insurance, operations, utilities and vans in which to transport children to Shrine hospitals in Galveston, Texas; Shreveport, Louisiana and St. Louis.
When you have a sick child, you only want the best treatment you can get. The last thing you want to worry about is the cost.
“Shriners Children’s are committed to ensuring children and families have access to the highest quality pediatric specialty care and treatment,” according to the Shriners website. “As part of that commitment, all care and services are provided regardless of a family’s ability to pay or insurance status.”
What a blessing for those with an ill or hurting child as well as their parents.
Please consider making a donation to the Bedouin Shrine. There are plenty of children who need help.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the students at the Oklahoma School for the Blind who took part in this year’s Cane Quest competition.
Cane Quest is an orientation and mobility contest for children in third through 12th grade. Contestants demonstrated ability to cross streets on their own as well as using a variety of cane techniques.
It is held on White Cane Safety Awareness Day, established in 1964 by presidential proclamation. The event is held each October to show the significance of the white cane in advancing independence for people who are blind or visually impaired.
Because the event is a contest, students who participate want to excel in order to win prizes. But the skill they are learning they will carry with them throughout their lives. It’s an important skill for them. It’s not only a matter of getting from Point A to Point B, but it’s a matter of safety.
Congratulations to all the winners at OSB.
