Wearing masks out in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus should be mandatory.
Signs at some local businesses recommend customers wear masks, but note that it is not mandatory.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus spreads through the air, and people are supposed to be staying at least 6 feet apart.
Some people may have no symptoms to let them know they have the virus. If they sneeze, talk or cough, the droplets carrying the virus become airborne.
It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.
According to the CDC, "everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities."
And that doesn't mean your entire family should be in a store wearing masks. Some stores have instituted a rule that says one person per shopping cart. That means leave your spouse and children at home. Why risk their health and the health of others? If you can have COVID-19 and not know it, why take the risk of them becoming infected or infecting someone else?
It's hard staying home when, as a society, we are so used to spending time with each other, whether it's at church, school or just shopping. But, if the experts are right, the peak has not hit in Oklahoma yet. No exact date can be predicted. Stay home. Talk to friends on the phone or online. This is not the time to go visit friends just to get out of the house. You can't see COVID-19, but it's deadly. If you must go out, do is as infrequently as possible with a valid purpose and wear a mask.
