Muskogee will be prepared in the coming months for all kinds of events at new locations in the city.
The 2020 Jeep Jam will be here in October, and Hatbox Event Center's expansion could be ready in time for the Oct. 2-4 event. Sponsors include the City of Muskogee, Exchange Club of Muskogee, Muskogee Phoenix and Muskogee Convention and Tourism. The outdoor festival features Jeeps riding over trails and a “Jeep Playground” at Hatbox.The Hatbox Hangar will house the Jam’s Show and Shine, on Oct. 2, and Cody Canada and the Departed will perform at 7 p.m. the same day at the Hangar.
The expo vendor and sponsor fair will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 in the new wing.
The city is adding a show arena east of the old Beechcraft hangar and south of hangars used for show barns at Hatbox. Area FFA and 4-H youth will have more space in an updated setting.
Depot Green also is coming along and is expected to be complete soon. Some landscaping and final touches will complete the project, which will include a pavilion, an open lawn, seating with shade, parking and will extend of Centennial Trail to Main Street.
And COVID-19 has caused a delay in completing a new senior center on West Okmulgee Avenue. Because of the risk COVID-19 presents for many senior citizens, there has not been a rush to get it done.
We're excited to see so much happening around the city, even with COVID-19 creating problems. We're happy to see the city moving forward with projects and we can't wait to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
