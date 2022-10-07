THUMBS UP to everyone who participated in the annual Walk in Her Shoes event that took place Thursday.
The event is a fun one, and it's funny to see some of the men in heels doing their best to stay upright as they wobble down the street. But the issue that the event spotlights is not funny in the least — domestic violence.
The annual walk is hosted by Women in Safe Home, WISH. It takes place annually in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Domestic violence is a common occurrence in Muskogee, and the good folks at WISH are doing their part to help victims of domestic violence. They not only can provide a place for victims, but they work to break the cycle of domestic violence.
According to the Oklahoma Health Department, in Oklahoma, 49% of women and 40% of men have experienced intimate partner violence at some time in their lives.
According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), among Oklahoma public high school students:
• 1 in 14 have experienced recent physical dating violence.
• Approximately 7,900 have recently experienced sexual dating violence.
If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, call the Oklahoma Safe Line: (800) 522-SAFE (7233).
• • •
THUMBS UP to Green Country Behavioral Health, which celebrates today with the ribbon cutting for their new facility on West Martin Luther King Street.
Green Country has long been in need of more space as their clientele has grown by leaps and bounds over recent years.
Green Country and Arkansas Verdigris Valley Muskogee Health Center have been using the 16,000-square-foot facility since early September. Green Country hired 40 new staff members last fall.
In addition to behavioral health, needs with health care also are met. According to their website, "GCBHS provides welcoming and confidential medical, behavioral health, and crisis stabilization services to individuals of all ages, regardless of their ability to pay."
With medical costs rising as much as the cost of everything else, sometimes health care can take a back seat if people don't have a way to pay for it. Sometimes, it's just hard to find money for food and gas. Green Country is making a difference in people's lives, and they should be commended for the advances they have made to provide care.
