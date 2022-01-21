THUMBS UP to everyone who turned out on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Muskogee
The day also featured a free pancake breakfast, a worship service and a parade with Muskogee resident Bernice Walker, 103, who was grand marshal of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.
Temperatures in the 50s gave parade-goers and participants a warm respite from January’s freezing temperatures, and in addition to Walker, the parade featured anyone who wanted to pay their respects to King, including the Checotah Rough Riders. Four Rough Riders in their white and blue costumes rode their horses in the parade.
But, D’Amber Bunch, who was watching the parade with her mother, described the day best.
“Everyone in the community coming together in unity and love and peace,” she said.
Just as the Rev. King would have wanted.
• • •
THUMBS UP to RISE, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping victims of human trafficking and sex trafficking, and Wells Fargo for donating space that will benefit the organization. RISE is expanding their services after Wells Fargo donated another building.
RISE, which stands for Restoring Identities after Sexual Exploitation, provides a long-term residence where girls receive comprehensive and individualized services and mentoring/advocacy to permanently escape the world of the sex trade and become strong, independent, responsible adults, according to the RISE website.
The plan is to move the classroom, fitness equipment and counseling offices to the new building so that two more beds can be added to the seven they have.
“In 2020 alone, the National Trafficking Hotline took 52,667 calls, and of those, 2,145 were minors involved in sex trafficking — prostitution, dancing in strip clubs, internet pornography, massage parlors, home-based prostitution,” Spencer said. For the State of Oklahoma in 2020, the national human trafficking hotline took 384 calls, that’s an average of 32 a month.”
To Spencer and Wells Fargo, we applaud you.
