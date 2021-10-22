THUMBS UP to the Exchange Club of Muskogee for all of the great work they do to help the children of Muskogee.
The club distributed $30,000 in proceeds from its annual Chili & BBQ Cookoff, held in June. The money was distributed to 11 community programs, as well as for its own coat and shoe fund, during a Tuesday luncheon.
Three programs received $5,500 each: Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children, and Education Foundation of Muskogee.
Kids' Space works to help children who are victims of abuse or neglect.
CASA for Children volunteers serve as advocates for abused and neglected children who are involved, through no fault of their own, with the legal system.
The Education Foundation of Muskogee provides funding for special projects teachers would like to have for the children they teach.
The Exchange Club's Shoe and Coat Fund received $5,000 to provide shoes and coats for school children during the winter.
The Exchange Club's Cook-off Chairman Robert Smith is pleased Muskogee residents do their part in attending the event to raise the funds.
“I really appreciate the fact we’ve got a community that’s taking care of the things that are needed in our community,” Smith said.
We do, too.
• • •
THUMBS UP to our city leaders who have created a committee to celebrate the city's 150th anniversary next year.
Mayor Marlon Coleman and Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout will head up the committee, which also includes Jonita Mullins and Margaret Taylor, who will share their knowledge of the city’s history.
Muskogee will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a series of events throughout 2022.
Jan. 1, 1872, is the day historians mark as the date of Muskogee’s founding — the day “when tracklayers reached a point a few miles south of the three rivers,” referring to the railroad.
Stout said she looks forward to working with “other organizations within the community to help with the planning process and planning their own events.”
So, if you are planning any kind of celebration, be sure to contact someone on the committee. If Muskogee pulls together, we could have the year-long bash of which our founding fathers would be proud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.