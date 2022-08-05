THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Police Department for heading up National Night Out.
Members of the community filled Robison and Rotary parks to mingle, not only with police, but with Muskogee Fire Department firefighters, medics from Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service and various other agencies.
Volunteers served hot dogs, chips and water, and the Muskogee County Health Department served watermelon slices.
Games were plentiful for the youngsters, and for the older youth, competition was a little more heated at the Midland Valley Skatepark, where several dozen skateboarders, BMX cyclists and scooter riders showed off their skills.
But the most important part of the evening was the bonds formed between the community and emergency responders. The event offered the chance for questions to be asked and answered, leading to greater understanding and cooperation.
• • •
THUMBS UP to two area vocal music students who qualified for the Tulsa Youth Opera’s 2022-2023 season.
Leah Armstrong, 14, of Tahlequah and GiaVanna Hearlson, 12, of Warner are vocal students of former opera mezzo-soprano Barbara McAlister.
Tulsa Youth Opera is a tuition-free training program for outstanding singers from third through 12th grade.
The program provides youth an experience of a lifetime. Tulsa Youth Opera students perform several times through the year. In January, participants will perform in the annual “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” which features an all-youth cast.
Students also will sing the “Star Spangled Banner” at a Tulsa Drillers baseball game later this month.
There also will be an all-youth cast in a June production. That production will be with full orchestra, sets and costumes, so participants get a feel for a professional experience.
Muskogee is fortunate to have McAlister, who has used her talents to help advance area youth interested in singing. Special thanks to her for returning to the community and sharing her expertise and talent.
