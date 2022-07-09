Dedicated. Caring. Resilient. Determined. These are only a few ways to describe Sally and Garry Weiesnbach for the work they and their staff do at the Ark of Faith.
Even after a fire on March 7 decimated the building in which the Ark of Faith ministry was housed, they and their employees were out on the steps of the building the very next day — feeding the less fortunate. Hunger doesn't take a day off.
The struggle to provide services was already tough. Money's tight.
They started serving breakfasts and lunches this week at their temporary location, 429 E. Broadway.
The Ark was scheduled to resume its coffee house Friday. The coffee house will meet the second and fourth Fridays of each month. More programs are being planned in coming months.
Programs held at the previous facility included deaf signing, anger management, domestic violence prevention and teen/pre-teen suicide prevention. There also was a guitar class for veterans.
Even in trying times, there are people who help others — everyday heroes who work through adversity. These are the people who need our help.
There are plenty of volunteer opportunities available throughout the city. Pick one that you support. Donate your time, or money, or supplies. These worthwhile organizations can use all of the help they can get. You, too, can be an everyday hero.
