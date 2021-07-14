Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is offering an invaluable service to schools and child care facilities at no cost — we hope the participation rate improves.
The state agency launched a voluntary program to test drinking water for lead contamination. The heavy metal has been found to contaminate water through corroded pipes, fixtures and drinking fountains — buildings constructed before 1986 are more prone to contamination.
Children are especially susceptible to lead exposure. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that even low levels of exposure for children "have been linked to damage to the central and peripheral nervous system, learning disabilities, shorter stature, impaired hearing, and impaired formation and function of blood cells."
Those effects are irreversible — that's why it was disappointing to learn only six of the more than 3,700 facilities eligible for this free program have applied during the past year. The children who attend these facilities are the future of our state — their intellectual, emotional and physical well-being should be a top priority.
Maybe lead exposure has not been prioritized by school districts because state leaders decided it lacks importance. Oklahoma Watch reports the state is one of 27 without mandatory universal testing for all schools and child care facilities.
Brandon Bowman, program coordinator for ODEQ, said lack of participation might be due to timing. The program launched at about the same time the novel coronavirus began spreading across North America.
Regardless of the reasons, there is a hidden risk of children being exposed to lead through drinking water at schools and child care facilities. The level of that risk will remain unknown until testing is done.
We acknowledge there may be those who are hesitant due to potential costs of mitigating lead contamination. To that end, we would urge state and federal lawmakers to support infrastructure projects that ensure all Americans enjoy access to reliable and safe drinking water — that promise is one upon which the children of America should be able to rely.
