THUMBS UP to Kids’ Space for putting together a night for fathers and daughters to bond.
The organization’s 19th annual daddy-daughter dance will be Saturday, and this year’s event will be a masquerade affair.
Kids’ Space Director Retta Thomas said this is Kids’ Space’s longest running fundraising event, raising between $15,000-$20,000 a year.
Thomas said the event is for a young girl and the adult support person is in her life.
“For a daughter and her dad, grandpa, an uncle, or even a mom,” Thomas said.
Not only is this a chance to show a young girl how important she is, the event also helps out children who are not as fortunate.
Kids’ Space is a child advocacy center Kids’ Space responds to reports of child abuse as part of a multi-disciplinary team of experts. They investigate alleged abuse, conduct forensic interviews, provide family advocacy, reduce trauma and identify resources so that children and families may begin the healing process.
We want all of Muskogee’s children to be treated as special as the girls who have the opportunity to attend the event.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all the Vex Robotics Competition entrants at last Saturday’s competition at Hilldale High School.
Robotics students from Hilldale Middle and High schools competed along with representatives from Claremore, Verdigris, Gordon Cooper Technology Center, Roland and Edmond North high schools.
The event provided students the opportunity to work together while also developing alliances to compete with other alliances.
The teams were required to program the robots to make certain interactions to score points.
Students learn more than how to work together. They learn skills that could advance them in the fields of science and mathematics.
Some students might even find that they have the skills and drive to tackle more than just robotics’ competitions. They could invent the next great thing that everyone will want or need.
We must encourage these students by cheering them on and letting them know they can reach their goals.
The winners advances to the state competition March 3 and 4 in Muskogee.
If you go
WHAT: Kids' Space Daddy Daughter Masquerade.
WHEN: 3-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: The Lodge, 5000 W. Fern Mountain Road.
ADMISSION: $35 per couple, $5 per each additional child; $15 per each additional adult.
