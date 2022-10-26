Connors State College is on the right path by encouraging high school students to enter the field of nursing, and we would like to see more events like Nursing Day.
Connors recently held Nursing Day, which allowed students the opportunity to learn what to expect during and after college.
Cherokee Nation and Indian Capital Technology Center were on hand to talk about their programs and recruit potential employees.
That’s right. The need for nurses is so great that businesses are starting early in a student’s life to encourage them to pursue a degree and a career in nursing.
A shortage of nurses has been an ongoing challenge across the country, across Oklahoma and in Muskogee.
And that challenge is one Connors is prepared to meet.
Nursing and Allied Health Director Diana Mashburn said, “The employment rate for our nursing graduates remains at 100 percent.”
The need for trained nurses is expected to rise significantly over the next 10 years.
According to the American Nursing Association, as the pandemic hit in March 2020, nurses, already were under strain due to retirements outpacing new entrants to the field as well as an increased demand for health care from aging and chronic disease populations.
Connors is on the right track. High school students are at an impressionable age, and local and area colleges, universities and technology schools are prepared to lead them into rewarding jobs taking care of others.
