Oklahoma is one of the absolutely best places to live. We have an entire state full of natural beauty. We have communities that are great places to raise a family. We have many great schools. Our low cost of living, our central location in the nation and our abundant natural resources make us an excellent draw for businesses and jobs. One area we've struggled with, however, is making sure we have enough skilled and trained workers to fill jobs offered by companies locating in our great state.
We have companies that could hire every engineering student we graduate and pay them a top wage, but they need more than we can offer presently. We also have companies willing to hire students right out of high school, but they need advanced math and science courses.
We've made a concentrated effort in the Legislature over the past few years to address workforce readiness, and this year we're pushing further.
House Bill 4196 would create the Needed Oklahoma Workers Act to address shortages in nursing and engineering fields by creating a revolving fund that the state Board of Regents would use to better incentivize Oklahomans to study in these fields. House Bill 3468 would create a similar incentive program for those going into teaching. House Bill 3099 would create similar scholarships for students in some of the most needed professions.
House Bill 4195 would open college concurrent enrollment programs to high school sophomores, currently available only to juniors and seniors. These programs give high schoolers the opportunity to take college coursework and earn college credit. This increases the number of college graduates, which results in better placement and better pay in the workforce.
House Bill 4044 would require school district to provide remediation for any student not achieving a benchmark score in a core subject area, such as English or math, on their ACT or SAT. Research shows students not meeting benchmarks will likely have to take remedial coursework in college. That costs the student money without earning credit and increases the risk of dropping out before earning a degree. About 42% of Oklahoma high schoolers have to take remedial coursework. Addressing these needs in high school or earlier will put these students on a better track for success.
There are other pieces of legislation that would grant income tax credits for software engineers or graduates of Oklahoma colleges who stay and work or create a business in Oklahoma. Another bill would open the Oklahoma Promise Scholarship to students attending CareerTechs. Other bills would expand the types of jobs that qualify for the Quality Jobs Act or that would steer venture capitalism toward rural job creation. All could help us address our workforce needs.
These bills are still in process, so we'll see which ones make it through the session. But I'm encouraged that we're serious about addressing our workforce needs.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
