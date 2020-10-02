On January 10, 49 BC, the Roman general Julius Caesar famously crossed the Rubicon River, sparking a civil war which ultimately transformed the democratic Roman Republic into the autocratic Roman Empire. The last embers of the fire of democracy, however, had burnt out almost a century before.
Rome’s slide into monarchy began when a young politician named Tiberius Gracchus proposed an economic bailout package to the Roman Senate in 133 BC. Rather than work together to address the problem, each side took ever more unprecedented steps to stop the other. When Tiberius announced his reelection, a skirmish broke out. The Roman Senators feared the worst: Tiberius was going to make himself king. Hoping to save democracy, they murdered Tiberius in the street.
Tiberius’ death brought violence into the political arena and demonstrated political power could be based on brute force rather than the rule of law. In Rome, democracy wasn’t murdered; it committed suicide. The stage was thus set for Caesar and his famous actions at the Rubicon. But it was ultimately the unwillingness of political leaders to reach a compromise which brought about those fateful events.
The story of Tiberius is a powerful lesson for modern America. With less than two months until the 2020 presidential election, the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has given President Trump a chance to move the Supreme Court into a decidedly conservative direction for decades to come. His Democratic rivals oppose the appointment, arguing the next president should make the appointment. As enough Republican Senators have announced their support of President Trump’s nominee, the new justice will likely take office in short order and the Democrats are powerless to stop it. For this reality, President Trump has an unusual group to thank: the Democrats.
Tradition required 60 votes in the Senate to confirm nominees for the Supreme Court. Despite the possibility of blocking nominees, the minority party rarely exercised this power. However, beginning with President George W. Bush in the early 2000s, the Democrats broke with tradition and began blocking judges for purely ideology reasons. In retaliation, when President Obama took office, Republicans did the same. Frustrated by the Republicans, the Democrats again broke with tradition and eliminated the 60-vote rule all together in 2013. With the rules changed, once Republicans regained control of the Senate and President Trump entered the White House, both of President Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court were quickly confirmed despite Democratic opposition.
The inability to stop the Republicans in confirming the President’s latest appointee has caused some Democrats to support another break with tradition: expanding the number of justices who sit on the Supreme Court, a scheme known as “court packing.” While the number of Supreme Court justices is not set by the Constitution, the current number of 9 has been the standard since the 1860s. Should Joe Biden win in November and the Democrats approve the plan, it would set a dangerous precedent: it would allow the Supreme Court to be dominated by the party then in power. After each election, the winning side could simply increase the size of the Court until they held a majority. Under such a future, America would take the lead of Rome and no longer be ruled by law but by force.
The battle for the Supreme Court shows the dangers of breaking from tradition. Each time one party violates a norm, the other party feels emboldened to do the same. Our national leaders would do well to remember the lesson taught by the life of Tiberius Gracchus and the consequences of violating longstanding conventions. The fate of American democracy may depend on their ability to learn that lesson.
John Tyler Hammons, a former Mayor of Muskogee, is an attorney focused on business needs and estate planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.