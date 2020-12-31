Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.