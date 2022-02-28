Shelley Prosser
Muskogee
While the town is trying to stay safe in the weather, Green Country Behavioral Heath on Main Street remains open with a crew of three people that didn’t use the roads as an excuse to stay home. It’s very sickening that some “risk their lives” to come into work while others use it as an excuse to stay home. This is with all companies that do not close due to inclement weather. It’s sad how much people just don’t want to work.
Commented
