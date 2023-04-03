Doug Buse

Muskogee

The residents of the Kendall Place Historic District, would like to send a big Thank You to A More Beautiful Muskogee.  We very much appreciate this group and Wren Stratton in reaching out to our neighborhood.  Four tree stumps were removed by a wonderful volunteer and a tree stump grinder.  The four stumps were located in the far south median of Kendall Boulevard.  Thanks again for the removal of these tree stumps.

