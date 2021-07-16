Danny J. Innis
Muskogee
Apparently, Mr. D. E. Smoot’s comments (A losing strategy: Winning at all costs, July 2) were based on a two-pronged set of deceptions popularized by the Democratic Party. Deception 1: Republicans and conservatives, in general, are racists. Deception 2: Laws passed to bolster election integrity are rooted in racism.
Mr. Smoot’s comments came after BRNOVICH v. DNC was decided in favor of the State of Arizona’s new laws to strengthen election integrity. Democrats attacked these new laws as racist. Yet, if we were to examine the issues closely, the broad brush strokes of their assertions are intellectually dishonest.
The Democratic Party claims that as they have become less racist, Republicans have become more racist. In reality, racism has never been the base idea in the Republican Party. It once was among Democrats.
Eric Kaufmann, author of “The Social Construction of Racism in the United States,” noted that racism has significantly declined in the South and throughout the country since 1964, consistent with other research findings. According to his findings, “Racism has been amplified by ideological and media construction.”
The Democratic Party and their media consorts stretch perceptions. Their narrative that the Republican Party is the racist party is to politically divide and conquer.
The reasons Democrats in Oklahoma, as well as in Southern states, gravitated from Democrat to Republican had nothing to do with race; but the growing realization the Democratic Party had abandoned individualism and individual merit, had mischaracterized the ideals of personal freedom, and had substituted capitalism for a foreign concept that’s never worked in any place it’s been tried.
Now, Democrats perpetuate stereotypes that minority groups have little means to obtain state-issued IDs, or to correctly identify their voting precincts, or to obtain transportation to polling places and ballot drop boxes, or to comply with early balloting rules and mail-in balloting deadlines; matters Democrats argue are racist voting hindrances.
Two of these issues were at the heart of BRNOVICH v. DNC. Democrats will continue to dramatically feign outrage and make claims of oppression to push their deceptions. The Democratic Party will do anything for power.
