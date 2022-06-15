A group of Muskogee movers and shakers recently met with representatives from Gospel Rescue Mission to discuss the issue of homelessness in our community. Police, fire, representatives from Green Country Behavioral Health, Bridges out of Poverty, politicians, Mayor Marlon Coleman, veterans’ advocates, community health workers, business owners, and concerned citizens all put aside the demands of their busy schedules to convene and converse about the complex problem of homelessness in Muskogee. This great tribe of compassionate people, I’m going to refer to as the “helpers” in our community.
Just a few baseline facts and statistics to get us started: So far for the year 2022, Gospel Rescue Mission has averaged right about 50 regular shelter guests a day at any given time. We know that there are others out in the community that aren’t ready for shelter living, and for that reason we offer a basic overnight option to give folks a safe place to sleep out of the Oklahoma weather. There are an average additional 12 people that use that shelter option, bringing the total we serve to an average of 62 people housed at GRM alone per night.
Our shelter capacity is at 86 regular shelter beds, and our overnight option is about 25. We have never turned anyone away for lack of space. Although we’ve had some shuffling to do, especially during COVID when some guests needed to quarantine, we have never run out of room. (Knock on wood.) And we know that there are other agencies (RISE, WISH, MONARCH, Diamond House, Warrior House, Teen Challenge, Veterans Services and others) that offer shelter beds in this area. We are in this together.
Community members who see homeless people downtown, in doorways, or panhandling along Shawnee Bypass might be tempted to think, “I see homeless people every time I drive around Muskogee; someone needs to do something about this!” And it’s true, you will see people in poverty in Muskogee, all the way to the heartbreaking cliché of someone pushing a shopping cart full of their worldly possessions.
It’s not immediately obvious to a community member driving by that the person barefoot in mental health crisis received a pair of shoes from the clothing closet the day before. They were contacted by a mental health outreach worker and declined services. Or that they stayed at the shelter and chose to exit on their own.
What community members will not immediately notice are the people who are actively getting help, attending classes and mental health appointments, getting help with their resume, or successfully integrating into the community as a factory worker, part of a landscaping team, or your favorite restaurant’s new waitstaff.
The helpers in Muskogee’s big-hearted community would love nothing more than to help 100% of the people in homelessness and poverty. The fact of the matter is that the person is not always ready to receive that help. It’s estimated that about 5% of unhoused people choose that lifestyle and don’t want to leave it. The fact that there is a visible crisis does not mean that no one is doing anything about it. Would it help to know that for every visibly homeless person, there are two or three more in services that are helping them go forward with their lives?
Where do we go from here? We know that poverty, addiction, mental health issues and homelessness do not project a good image for Muskogee. While we want to remain a compassionate community, we also want to be flourishing with businesses and innovation, and keep Muskogee safe for our families.
How can agencies and their helpers inspire life change? We’re going to have to keep the conversation going and strengthen the fabric of our safety net. Conversation, but not only this. Dialogue with unity in action.
