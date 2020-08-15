City of Muskogee Foundation
The City of Muskogee Foundation partnered with the City of Muskogee and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods to feed families in need this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic caused several summer programs to cancel, which allowed the City of Muskogee Foundation to repurpose grant funds and purchase food from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
The food distribution was every Thursday afternoon during the months of June and July at the Hatbox Hangar. Volunteers worked to distribute boxes on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 450 cars. The list of volunteers willing to help was astounding; several companies and groups adopted a week to send their employees and community partners to the Hatbox Hangar to provide food for the needy. The City of Muskogee, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, OSU Extension HOP program, Bank of Oklahoma, BancFirst, Chamber of Commerce, Advantage Controls, Rotary Club, Muskogee Phoenix, Home2 Suites, Youth Volunteer Corps, Lake Area United Way and OG&E were all involved in making this program a success.
If it weren’t for the help received during this food drive, our program wouldn’t have been as successful as it was. Although the funding only allowed for a two-month program, over 10,000 lives were touched. Thirty-seven percent of those were children under the age of 18, nearly 40 percent were adults 19-55, 26 percent were over the age of 55 and a little over 7 percent were veterans.
Information: www.cityofmuskogeefoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.