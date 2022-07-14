Jimmie Waits
Muskogee
It is election time, so we hear the spin on what each candidate is going to do to solve the problems that face our communities and our nation. And we have several. Few if any are new. Take gun control and safety. There have been many ideas and options offered. Some have become law, some keep recycling while others are discarded. Background checks were a great idea, but falls way short. A two- or three-page form of questions that are answered by the buyer and reviewed by the seller. And at times the employee prompts the buyer toward the correct answer. No local, state, or federal law enforcement review. No database used.
I grew up with guns, and yes, I own guns. It is my right. With every right comes a responsibility. In this case, to use and secure my guns responsibly.
Here in Oklahoma we now have open carry. Scary indeed! Rednecks, drunks, druggies, angry, etc. with weapons.
Passing more laws without some thought and foresight is not enough.
Make the current laws work or get rid of them. Hold the guilty person accountable — just one strike — period. Gun violence is out of control and needs thoughtful attention. Individual accountability of the criminal, not society.
There are over 300 million guns in the United States. That’s not counting ghost guns nor homemade guns. A person can go into a gun shop and buy thousands of dollars of guns and ammo and that doesn’t raise any eyebrows! Owning a gun is a right by the Second Amendment. So, now, the answer is to limit ammo. There needs to be a legal mandate to report, with a review and follow-up. Background checks for people under 21.
No matter what action is taken or by whom, it won’t work until the guilty party is punished, not the innocent and responsible gun owner. There has been enough of that and as you see, IT”S NOT WORKING.
