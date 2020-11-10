Johnny and Shelli Reeves, Perry
Friday, Oct. 30, we laid a good friend to rest the the Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Platoon Sgt. Brian Bedingfield. I would like to give your students a great big thank you. We were in the funeral procession, and as we drove past your school a group of your students stood at attention with their hats off and their hands over their hearts, paying tribute to a fallen soldier. Please thank them for my wife and I. We don't know who they were, but it is nice to see teenagers that know how to show respect. You have a great bunch of students. Please share this letter with your students, faculty and parents.
