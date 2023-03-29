One of the treasures that Muskogee has to offer is Indian Capital Technology Center. Located just on the Northeastern edge of town this campus has provided a valuable service to this community since the 70s. It is an important participant in our economic development efforts providing workforce training.
Tuesday is school board and municipal elections for the state. We have several trustee and school board officials up for election across Muskogee County. It is important to remember what Thomas Jefferson said, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate." The positions up for determination in this election impact our lives directly, maybe even more so than state or federal. It is essential that you vote.
This brings me to the point of my first paragraph. There is a race for school board for Indian Capital Technology Center on Tuesday's ballot. I am supporting Mark Walters for this position because of his unique technology center history. He attended career tech classes as a young man and he taught at career tech as an adult. He knows very well the impact that career technology education can have on an individual. As a small business owner, he also knows the value of a trained workforce. I think he will serve Indian Capital Technology Center well. Please consider voting for Mark Walters Tuesday.
