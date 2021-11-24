Edwyna Synar
Muskogee
Muskogee lost a true gentleman: Alfred Green. He was a World War II veteran, Sig Ep fraternity brother, OSU graduate, devoted husband to Anita for 66 years, father of daughters Kathy and Karee, and a successful Muskogee businessman. His retirement years were rich as well.
But Al Green was so much more. He always had a pleasant disposition, greeted everyone with a smile, and certainly was charming to me whenever we crossed paths. I considered him like a second father. In fact, I never heard him say an unkind word about anyone.
Al and Anita Green were the perfect couple, complimenting each other in every way. That is not to say that Al did not have his opinions. Ask his daughter Kathy. I bet she can tell you more tales than anyone. But Al was always true to himself and that made him such a friend to all of us.
Al and my father Ed Synar became friends at the Sig Ep house, continuing that brotherhood until Ed’s death in 2016. Best buddies hardly describes their relationship. Lots of dinners with Al and Anita and Ed and Jane provided hours of enjoyment for two couples who definitely enjoyed each other’s company.
When I received the news of Al’s death, I felt a beloved family member had died. I can still see his smiling face, sweet laugh, engaging conversation, and promise to see me soon. Al Green was a one-of-a-kind gentleman who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
