Monica Collison, Edmond, President, Oklahoma Rural Association
Over the years it seems that patients are driving farther and farther to get good health care. Rural clinics are shutting their doors as too many small towns shrink in size and kids go away to school and don’t come back. Revitalizing our small towns is an issue for another day but we don’t need to make it harder for rural health care with bad policies out of Washington, D.C.
We understand that rural Oklahoma has a vested interest in this policy discussion, but the proposal that we are supporting is one that includes an Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR). This is a proven solution that’s fair because it extracts patients out of the process and sets up a process that allows a balanced approach.
The House Ways and Means Committee has taken promising first steps with their proposal but it needs more work before it’s ready to be approved. Specifically, it needs an IDR component that doesn’t allow insurances to limit access to care for patients. It also needs strong safeguards that prevent the insurance industry from nosing around for loopholes in the IDR process that eventually allow them to set their own rates. Finally, it needs an interim payment solution so insurers cannot hold onto payments intended for doctors who provided care to patients. The House committee should look to Sen. Bill Cassidy’s bill, which strikes the right balance with these important provisions.
