Muskogee Housing Authority
Muskogee Housing Authority would like to take this opportunity to personally thank Russell and Kathey Pratt, owners of Runt’s BBQ, and their staff for their generous donations of smoked turkey and dressing for our residents' Thanksgiving holiday. Each year, they volunteer their time and food to make it possible for our elderly and disabled residents to experience a special Thanksgiving holiday meal.
Again, thank you, Russell, Kathy, and your staff at Runt’s BBQ for your kindness and generosity to our residents and our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.