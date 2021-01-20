R.B. Moore, Whitefield
So, these American terrorists who want to kill and destroy our country should leave.
This is no longer their country. They should go to Syria, Iraq and drop Trump off in Russia.
63, passed away 12/07/2020 in Muskogee, OK. No Viewing. Condolences can be sent to shipmanfuneralhome.com. Funeral will be at a later date. Burial will be at Haskell Memorial Cemetery. Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory, Wagoner.
92, Railroad Car Inspector, passed Sunday, January 17, 2021 Service: 2PM, Friday, January 22, 2021 @ Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
age 79 of Tahlequah, OK. Banking Examiner. Died Sunday, January 17th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Thursday, January 21st at 2:00pm at Hungry Mountain Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, January 20th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.