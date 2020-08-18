Gerry Thurman and Charles Lile, Wagoner
Although the oft-touted phrase, Black Lives Matter, which refers to a particular ethnic racial group, at the same time, so do Latino Lives Matter, Caucasian Lives Matter, Eurasian Lives Matter, Native American Lives Matter, European Lives Matter, Indo-European Lives Matter, Australian Aborigine Lives Matter, as well as many others, whatever their respective national origin and/or history.
