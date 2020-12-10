Julia Upky, Muskogee
Oklahoma has a problem with too many people in the prison. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the United States had 1,430,800 prison population at the end of 2019. The Oklahoma Policy institute estimates Oklahoma has the highest incarceration rate of 1,079 per 100,000 Oklahoma residents.
Currently, Oklahoma utilizes Drug Court and Mental Health court alternatives to prison sentence. These programs have shown to decrease incarceration rates. In fact, there has been a 2% decrease in incarceration rates between 2018 and 2019.
Another alternative could be the Department of Correction Alternative (DOCA) using a similar court supervision structure. A structure much like probation but having more responsibility, accountability, and closer monitoring of behaviors for change. This alternative would be putting more services in place to educate the individuals in the beginning with mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, religious programs, and work programs, which are some of the same programs offered in the prison and found to be successful.
The benefits of having a DOCA program is reduction of prison population rates and individuals will be able to stay connected to the community and family while correcting behaviors. Social workers could be utilized to advocate connections to resources and motivation for change. As a social worker I have had the opportunity to work closely with families in the community and have personally seen a difference in behaviors when connected to quality services. As a social worker I am committed to promoting social justice and social changes in the community.
