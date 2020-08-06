Catherine White,
Muskogee
The result of operations in many American cities in demonstrated a legacy of economic and social failures. Cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Fransisco, Detroit and Seattle — these 10 cities have one thing in common. They are among the largest cities in America which are a part of a delegation whose members are all governed by liberal Democrats. Out of the 50 most populated cities in America, 35 are run by Democrat mayors. In these cities there are high rates of violent crimes, unbelievable poverty, homelessness and financial instability.
An Economic Innovation Group study done in 2015 identified a list of the most “distressed” large American cities used seven criteria to determine “distressed” and showed that 10 cities including Detroit, Memphis, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Baltimore, Fresno, Las Vegas, Chicago, Tucson and Houston were economically suffering and all governed by Democratic mayors. Another study in 2019 assessed personal finance in the 10 best/worst run cities — Cleveland, Hartford, Flint, Oakland, Detroit, New York, Chattanooga, San Fransisco, Gulfport, and Washington, D.C. These cities were run by Democrats with the exception of Gulfport. Another assessment done in 2018 by Uniform Crime Report stated the number of violent crimes per 10,000 people in the 10 most violent cities showed all managed by Democratic mayors; Anchorage, Stockton, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Rockford, Birmingham, Little Rock, St. Louis, Memphis, and Baltimore. With nine of 10 cities with the highest rates of homelessness all nine cities are governed by Democratic mayors: New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Jose, San Fransisco, Oakland, Santa Ana, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.
Blame for urban demise is placed on modern liberal social politics enacted by Democrat leadership. Liberal politics took prosperity for granted, believing that there would be endless amounts of cash available for spending on social causes. It is necessary for those of us Christians to be the light and salt in the midst of impenetrable darkness, suffering and despair. If the Gospel was needed and to be heeded it is now.
