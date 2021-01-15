Richard Radloff, Muskogee
I guess I'm about to make some enemies. We talk about President Trump and what he told people to do. Do you remember just in 2020 that police officers were killed and courthouses were invaded? That our cities' streets were unsafe to walk in if you were white? Do you recall any Democrat standing up and say STOP? NO, they all fell asleep. Blamed Trump for it all. Police officers were running, for they had zero support from our great government. Now they say it was different. How attacking government people and property in the street is okay and you commend this, but not if you are white and fight for freedom and fairness in our country.
All this is wrong, and all this is a threat to our freedom and the American life. The world is looking, and they are looking for a weak point to take this country. We act like third world places that we more or less act as if we like to be controlled. I come from a long line of military, and I know they are turning over. To be free and strong is to be one, not some. I don't care what color you are nor what name you like to be called, if you want it to stop don't tear down your country, cities, etc., but be one to fight for all not just one. This is America. Make your own mind up for all Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.