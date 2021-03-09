Leroy Gatlin
Edmond
As a Christian, I read with interest Richard Weatherford’s article, “Satan and his Kingdom” (Jan. 31, 2021), and appreciated the author’s bringing to light some challenges facing Christendom today. However, his inclusion of Christian Science among these challenges, stating it was invented “to prevent mankind from turning to the Lord for healing,” doesn’t match up with my view of — and experience with — the religion. As a member of this denomination, may I clarify a few points about Christian Science with the hope of providing a more balanced perspective?
Christian Science was established “to commemorate the word and works” of Jesus Christ and “reinstate primitive Christianity and its lost element of healing” by founder Rev. Mary Baker Eddy in 1879. Christian healing — or spiritual healing through prayer, as taught and demonstrated by Jesus and his disciples — is, and always has been, at the heart of Christian Science theology and practice.
Christian Scientists in Oklahoma have witnessed the healing power of God for more than a century. Each week at Wednesday testimony meetings, church members give glory and praise to God for His healing presence. Accounts of healing are also shared in our denominational publications, available online. A Muskogee resident, for example, related how she was healed through prayer alone after badly injuring her ankle from a fall down the stairs. As a result of prayer and “declaring God’s ever-presence,” she wrote, “Instantly it was as if two loving hands gently pressed the bone [of my ankle] into place, for I could distinctly feel the movement. The healing was complete. One week from that time I walked to church, a mile distant, and experienced no difficulty.”
Rather than preventing individuals from turning to the Lord for healing, Christian Science encourages people to trust God with all of their needs. I value Pastor Weatherford’s contributions to your newspaper, but his statement regarding Christian Science, in my view and experience, mischaracterizes the denomination’s teachings and actual practice.
