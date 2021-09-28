J. Winner
Muskogee
When fiction posted as true becomes romanticized literature, it is a writer's opinion, NOT fact. It appears the Grand Poo-Bahs in the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma's administration will gladly claim an imagined 'convenient history" to steal the past from the life-long career of Bass Reeves (1839-1910). Yes, working 37 years for Judge Isaac C. Parker and the U.S. Federal District Court In Fort Smith, Arkansas, does in fact actually give them 'dibs', like it or not.
Retiring and living only two years in Muskogee does not make any person a 'Treasure of Muskogee History' or justify any misleading claims of Oklahoma possession. The fact is Bass Reeves was not a significant part of the foundation, construction, development or justice department system in the City of Muskogee. Many others in all professions worked for decades, investing their time and money working lifelong careers building Muskogee.
There were many police officers, U.S. Deputies and U.S. Marshals, (many died in the line of duty), and many worked in the city jail, and many who did the time, walked the line, and passed on, they deserve a thankful city recognition; way before a glorified bounty-hunter lawman. Read the "Muskogee History by Dub West" - Pre Statehood. Early Indian Territory was occupied by Native American Tribes, Blacks, Whites, Missionaries, Civil War Vets, Gunmen, Outlaws and wannabe Okies. Not the Old South or the Wild West — Indian Territory.
I can write a book of fiction about Gene Autry, Roy Rogers or Hop-along Cassidy. Watching them as a child meant a lot to me. They are not actual heroes.
In Fort Smith's Pendergraft Park (currently), there is a statue of Bass Reeves on a horse with a dog. It is 25 feet high.
I suggest in Muskogee, a 25-foot statue of Pleasant Porter, a Creek chief without whose influence Muskogee may not exist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.